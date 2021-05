Space Jam: A New Legacy

LeBron James already has 17 All-Star appearances, four NBA championship rings and two Olympic gold medals. But is he a leading man? In this reboot of the 1995 Michael Jordan comedy, James (playing a version of himself) and his son get sucked into a Warner Bros. “Server-verse.” To save his son, defeat the Goon Squad and escape this virtual world, he must join his animated friends for a round of hoops. Guess who wins! (In theaters and HBO Max, July 16)