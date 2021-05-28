Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

For his directorial debut, Questlove unearths footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival — i.e., the “Black Woodstock” of its era, which has never received its proper due. Concertgoers and experts add present-day commentary, but the main event is most definitely performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone and many more. This one took home two big awards at the recent Sundance Film Festival. (In theaters and Hulu, July 2)