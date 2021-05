The Suicide Squad

Forget that 2016 Suicide Squad dud and gear up for this R-rated re-launch in which lovable criminal misfits band together to save the day. Margot Robbie and Viola Davis return, along with newbies Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone as something called a King Shark. (In theaters and HBO Max, August 6)