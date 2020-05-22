Jesse McCartney

The New York native landed a recurring role on Greek in 2009 and voiced Theodore in the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in addition to starring on Army Wives in 2013 and voicing Dick Grayson on Young Justice for nine years. He also comepeted on The Masked Singer in 2020. Musically, McCartney has been equally as successful, releasing three albums since 2004’s Beautiful Soul record. In 2018 he dropped the singles “Better With You” and “Wasted.” Us confirmed in September 2019, that the singer got engaged to actress Katie Peterson at Cut by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel after dating for seven years.