Kay Panabaker

During the same timeframe, the former child star appeared on Phil of the Future and starred in Disney Channel’s Read It and Weep alongside her big sister, Danielle Panabaker. Kay had 42 acting credits to her name, including No Ordinary Family and a recurring role on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, before she left the acting world in 2012. The Texas native went on to graduate from UCLA and is currently a zookeeper.