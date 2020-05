Merrin Dungey

While filming Summerland, Dungey was also seen on Alias from 2001 to 2006. She starred as Kelly Palmer on The King of Queens for 9 seasons, ending in 2007. The Sacramento, California, native’s TV career didn’t end there. She’s appeared on Hollywood Heights, Chasing Life, Conviction, The Resident and Big Little Lies as Detective Adrienne Quinlan in both seasons of the HBO hit. The actress married Matthew Drake in 2007 and they share two daughters.