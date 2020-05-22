Zac Efron

A year after his stint on Summerland, Efron became a megastar after playing Troy Bolton in High School Musical. He reprised his role in two sequels of the Disney Channel hit. The California native made his way to blockbuster films with roles in Charlie St. Cloud, Neighbors, Baywatch and The Greatest Showman. After playing love interests on screen, Efron dated Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010. He was later linked to Lily Collins, Sarah Bro and a source told Us in January 2020 he was “in a serious relationship” with Halston Sage.