892

At long last, John Boyega has found a project worthy of his talents. (You know I’m right, Star Wars fans.) He’s a triumph in this fact-based drama that focuses on PTSD-suffering Marine Brian Brown-Easley. Desperate for the $892 disability check that the Department of Veteran Affairs owes him, he reluctantly enters a local bank and holds the employees hostage until he gets the money. It’s a credit to Boyega’s empathic performance that he never comes off as a violent, unstable criminal; he’s simply a man trying to preserve his dignity. Also featuring the late, great Michael K. Williams as an understanding FBI negotiator. (Release date TBA)