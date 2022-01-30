Am I OK?

Think Booksmart for Millennials! Thirty-something best friends Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) share everything. Then one night Lucy — always hesitant around guys — tearfully confides that she’s attracted to a female coworker just as Jane springs the news that she’s set to move abroad. Their dynamic is tested for sure during this new phase but (obviously) they are and will be OK. Still, this low-key-to-a-fault charmer isn’t so much about a woman newly discovering her sexuality as it about being comfortable with yourself inside and out — and having support along the way. (Release date TBA)