Cha Cha Real Smooth

Woo hoo, we’ve got a crowd-pleaser! A heartfelt little comedy, it’s the story of an aimless, freshly minted college grad (Cooper Raiff, who also wrote and directed) and his budding crush on an older woman (Johnson again!). He works his charms as a professional party maestro on the New Jersey bar mitzvah circuit; she has her hands full with an autistic teen daughter and a not-so-friendly fiancée. Together, they both teach each other a little bit about life. The emotionally stunted dude-with-the-‘tude is a familiar trope by now, and to be sure, don’t expect anything game-changing or illuminating here. Indeed, this one gets by on the appeal of its leads. (Release date TBA)