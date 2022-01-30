Fresh

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is done with the pathetic dating scene. Then she has a meet-cute with a handsome and emotionally available guy named Steve (Sebastian Stan at his most charismatic) in the produce section of the grocery store. The two click immediately, so it’s time to head upstate for a fun weekend! From there, this would-be rom-com takes a hard swerve to the left. Turns out Steve is hiding a secret, putting Noa’s life immediately in danger. What transpires is heart-racing, stomach-churning (you’ve been warned) and wildly entertaining. The ’80s pop soundtrack is, ahem, pretty killer too. (Hulu, March 4)