Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

These days, West makes headlines for reasons that have little to do with his musical talents. But back in 2001, director Coodie Simmons had the foresight to start documenting this ambitious young Chicago rapper producing beats for Jay-Z. That footage finally comes to light in a riveting portrait. Throughout Part 1 (the only one that screened at the festival), we see him hustle for a record deal while proclaiming that he already had his Grammy speech written in his head. And at his most discouraging point, he gets a pep talk from his mom, Donda (who would tragically die in 2007). Insightful and raw, the film makes a larger-than-life icon utterly human. (Netflix, February 16)