Lucy & Desi

If you watched Being the Ricardos over the holidays and were dismayed that Aaron Sorkin skimped on a few key details about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz‘s relationship — like, say, the marriage’s dynamic beyond one week in 1951 — then you’ll love this documentary. Directed by Amy Poehler, it’s the complete chronicle of how these unlikely TV legends met in the 1940s and became stars in the 1950s. While they ultimately grew apart (and both went on to have successful and long second marriages), they never lost their affection for each other. This one truly has its heart in the right place. (Amazon Prime Video, March 4)