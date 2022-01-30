Master

There are shades of Get Out, The Shining and Mean Girls in this stylish — albeit uneven — thriller. At an elite and predominantly white New England university with a haunted past, a freshman (Zoe Renee) and the new faculty “master” (Regina Hall, subdued and sharp) can’t shake their unease. From a social perspective, certain scenes are effectively disconcerting because they ring true. (Example: A dancing crowd congregates around Renee at the drop of a hip-hop song.) What a shame that the suspense goes awry in a strange so-what of a third act. (Amazon Prime Video, March 18)