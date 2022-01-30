Sharp Stick

You love Lena Dunham. You despise Lena Dunham. Still, you must give the polarizing auteur credit for evoking such strong feelings. That’s why anticipation was high for her first project since Girls wrapped in 2017 — and likely not a surprise that the critical reaction has been decidedly mixed. Your heroine is a 26-year-old virgin babysitter named Sarah Jo (Kristine Froseth) who has a radical sexual awakening courtesy of her married employer (Jon Bernthal). Dunham plays his pregnant wife. While there’s no denying Dunham writes from her distinct point of view, her movie lacks the appeal and cutting wit of her other efforts. Even more problematic, Sarah Jo is a blank slate whose actions lack credibility at every turn. And Dunham’s brand is authenticity! (Release date TBA)