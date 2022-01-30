Thank You, Leo Grande

The offscreen gratitude goes to Emma Thompson, the always-fab British actress delivering her most vulnerable performance to date — and that includes Love, Actually. She gets naked in more ways than one, portraying a mild-mannered 55-year-old widow who decides to hire professional sex worker Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack, wowza) to spice up her life. Considering that most of the movie unfolds in a nondescript hotel room, this delightful comedy has sparkle to spare. It also carries a sincere message about female body affirmation, and not in a preachy heavy-handed way. (Release date TBA)