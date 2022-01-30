The Princess

Hold on. Another film that centers on Princess Diana?! Why, yes! But this documentary has a rather unique spin. No talking-head interviews, no behind-the-scenes gossip. Her reign as the Princess of Wales and the Princess of People’s Hearts is chronicled exclusively via archival British media footage starting from her engagement in 1981 and ending at young Prince William and Prince Harry at her funeral in September 1997. Many of the themes are familiar by now — i.e., the relentless paparazzi and aloof royal family — and yet, her evolution as a cultural icon remains a wonder to behold. (HBO, date TBA)