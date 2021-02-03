1. Coda

At first glance, this is your typical sweet and funny coming-of-age Sundance fare: Social-misfit 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones in a star-making performance), a Child of Deaf Adults, must decide between going into the unknown and pursue her love of singing or stay behind with her unconventional family and serve as their interpreter as they begin a new fishing business. Yet this wonderful gem of a film is executed so humanely and insightfully that it feels totally original. Every moment is felt — dare I say it hits every note — and the story culminates in a heart-swelling, tears-streaming triumph that will make you wish you could see it again for the first time. Coda to Coda: The film sold to Apple for a record-breaking $25 million.