10. On the Count of Three

Suicidal best friends Val (comedian Jarrod Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott) make a pact to shoot each other in the head on the count of three. But first they have a few loose ends to tie up: Make amends with family members, engage in a few clumsy, petty crimes, exact bloody revenge, ride dirt bikes, etc. etc. This was fashioned as an audacious and darkly funny buddy film but none of the ride-or-die humor landed for me. (The screenplay is just not nuanced enough to pull it off.) Almost worth it to see Tiffany Haddish and Henry Winkler play against type.