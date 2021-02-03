2. Summer of Soul ( … Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be on Television)

No big deal, just a 19-year-old Stevie Wonder joyfully banging on the drums in a rain during a standing-room-only concert extravaganza. That’s how director Ahmir Thompson (i.e., Questlove) opens his celebratory music documentary, and the pulsating rhythm never lets up. He unearths footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, known as the “Black Woodstock” of its era and yet has never received its proper due. Concertgoers and performers add present-day commentary and attempt to provide proper historical and social context. The main event is the soulful musical performances from the likes of Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Sly & the Family Stone and many more.