3. Mass

Powerful performances from Martha Plimpton, Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd and Reed Birney drive a devastating drama. Simply put, it’s about two sets of grieving parents who gather together in a nondescript church basement to weigh the emotional aftermath of a school shooting that occurred six years earlier. (One son was the killer; the other was a victim.) The staging mirrors a one-act play, which is admittedly difficult to pull off in a film medium. But raw and honest dialogue from the quartet of master actors makes this work from writer/director Fran Kranz — he was in that movie A Cabin in the Woods a few years back — a compelling watch.