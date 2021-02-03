4. Judas & The Black Messiah

Because of all the release date shuffling this past year, this incendiary drama is already poised to make serious headway on this year’s awards circuit. Based on a tragic (and rather overlooked) true story, it’s a deep dive into how FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party and helped bring down its influential and dynamic leader, Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). It’s set in 1969 but very well could have taken place today. Dazzling performances from Stanfield, Kaluuya and Dominique Fishback as Hampton’s pregnant girlfriend help keep the dense central plot from plodding. (In theaters and HBO Max, Friday, Feb. 12)