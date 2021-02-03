5. Together Together

It’s always a refreshing relief when an indie film falls on the right side of quirky. This charmer follows the unexpected relationship that unfolds between a caring single guy in his 40s (Ed Helms, never better) and the young, slyly funny introvert (Patti Harrison) he hires to be his surrogate. Their nine-month journey is filled with challenges galore, but humor prevails as their unique connection deepens. A breezy, feel-good gem, and not just because the two characters mercifully never hook up.