6. Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

It’s time to learn the ABCs of your first favorite TV show. This warm-hug of a documentary chronicles how a few creative visionaries went against the grain to create an educational and entertaining series for the ages. Beyond the nostalgia component, it’s fascinating to learn how much work went into teaching children lessons in everything from inclusivity to the meaning of death. (Warning: Big Bird learning about Mr. Hooper’s passing will still wreck you.) Unexpected highlight: PG-13-rated puppet bloopers.