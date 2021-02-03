7. How It Ends

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and our heroine feels fine-ish. In an all-too-relatable subversive comedy, an L.A. loner (Zoe Lister-Jones, who also writes and co-directs with husband Daryl Wein) hangs out with her younger version of herself (Cailee Spaeny) on her final day on Earth prior to an asteroid strike. She heads out to a party, but not before hashing it out with friends, family members and strangers who cross her path on the quiet streets of L.A. Filmed during COVID quarantine last year, this tale mirrors your own existential crises — except with way more random fun cameos! (Hi to Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Helen Hunt, Bradley Whitford, Nick Kroll and more.)