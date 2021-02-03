9. Passing

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga play two childhood friends who meet again in 1920s New York after years apart. Thompson’s Irene lives in Harlem with her African American husband and sons; Negga’s Clare has been “passing” for white and is married to an upper-crust (and racist) man (Alexander Skarsgard) unaware of her heritage. Their time spent together threatens their meticulously crafted realities. Stunningly shot in a crisp black and white and strongly acted, this is a delicate study of racial identity. But . . . it lacks an evocative punch largely due to the poor pacing.