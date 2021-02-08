Super Bowl

Tristan Thompson and More Stars React to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show

By
Allison Holker Tristan Thompson and More Stars React to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
16
9 / 16
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Allison Holker

The Dancing With the Stars pro called the show “amazing.”

Back to top