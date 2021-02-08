Super Bowl

Tristan Thompson and More Stars React to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show

By
Maria Shriver Tristan Thompson and More Stars React to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
16
15 / 16
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Maria Shriver

“I can’t hear @theweeknd either and my volume is up,” the journalist wrote via Twitter.

Back to top