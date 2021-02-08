Super Bowl The Best Star-Studded Super Bowl 2021 Commercials: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Michael B. Jordan and More By Nicholas Hautman February 7, 2021 Pepsi The Weeknd reflects on his career thus far ahead of his halftime gig. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News