Super Bowl Gisele Bundchen, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Attend Super Bowl 2021 — and Watch From Home: Photos By Nicholas Hautman February 7, 2021 Courtesy of Camille Kostek/Instagram 13 2 / 13 Camille Kostek The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star sipped a Bud Light while cheering on Gronkowski. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News