Super Bowl

Gisele Bundchen, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Attend Super Bowl 2021 — and Watch From Home: Photos

By
Camille Kostek Stars at Super Bowl 2021
 Courtesy of Camille Kostek/Instagram
13
2 / 13
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Camille Kostek

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star sipped a Bud Light while cheering on Gronkowski.

Back to top