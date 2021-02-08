Super Bowl

Gisele Bundchen, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Attend Super Bowl 2021 — and Watch From Home: Photos

By
Carson Daly Super Bowl 2021
 Courtesy of Carson Daly/Instagram
13
6 / 13
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Carson Daly

The Today show cohost enjoyed a Bloody Mary at his house. “Go @raiders !!” he wrote via Instagram.

Back to top