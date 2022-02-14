Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Black History Month
Video
Podcasts
Celebrity Directory
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Black History Month
Video
Podcasts
Celebrity Directory
Wellness
Photos
Super Bowl
Olympics
Food
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Bachelor Nation
Reality TV
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe Now
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Super Bowl
Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years: Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson and More
By
Us Weekly Staff
February 13, 2022
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
23
11
/
23
2010 Super Bowl XLIV
Performers:
The Who
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy's Weight Loss Journey: Before, After Photos
The Sweetest Photos of Halsey and Alev Aydin’s Son Ender So Far
Model Behavior! Photos of Kendall Jenner Going Braless Over the Years
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out