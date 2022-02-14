Top 5

Stories

Super Bowl

Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years: Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson and More

By
Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show 2017
 Christopher Polk/Getty Images
23
18 / 23
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

2017 Super Bowl LI

Performer: Lady Gaga

Back to top