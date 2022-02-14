Top 5

Stories

Super Bowl

Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years: Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson and More

By
The Weeknd Halftime Super Bowl 2021
The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55. Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock
23
22 / 23
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

2021 Super Bowl LV

Performer: The Weeknd

Back to top