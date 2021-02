Hulk Hogan

The former wrestler, who is rooting for Tampa Bay, showed Brady some love after the team clenched a spot in the Super Bowl in January 2021. Special shout out to the G.O.A.T. @TomBrady, thanks for bringing it home,” he tweeted. “You are now also a S.O.G. South of Gandy, a real Port Tampa boy!!! Brother!!! HH #tampabaybuccaneers.”