Super Bowl

Who Stars Are Rooting for in Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

By
Who Stars Are Rooting for in Super Bowl 2021: Kansas City or Tampa Bay?
 Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
14
8 / 14
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Jason Sudeikis

The Saturday Night Live alum is part of the Chiefs nation.

Back to top