John Cena

The WWE champion, who currently resides in Florida, is a Bucs fan — even more so after Brady became their quarterback. “He’s brought that winning mystique to Tampa Bay, and me being a resident of Tampa Bay, it kind of works great for me,” Cena, who is from Massachusetts, told FanSide in November 2020. “Tom Brady and I pretty much lead parallel lives at this point. I moved down to Tampa in 2004, but I’ve loved the Patriots since they started winning.”