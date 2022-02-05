A New Halftime Addition

Deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe are set to make their Super Bowl debuts during the halftime concert, performing American Sign Language interpretations of Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige’s tracks. Forbes and Snipes’ participation marks the first time that the NFL has incorporated ASL into the performance.

“The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this,” Forbes told the Detroit Free Press ahead of the big game in February 2022.