Who’s in the Halftime Show?

Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will all take the stage during Sunday’s big musical event.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre, 56, said in a statement in September 2021. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”