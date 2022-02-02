Who’s Singing the National Anthem?

Mickey Guyton was announced on February 1 as the musician who will kick off the game by performing the “Star Spangled Banner.” The country singer shared the news via social media, tweeting, “👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing … So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports.”

Six-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko is set to sing “America the Beautiful,” while Mary Mary, the gospel duo of sisters Erica and Tina Campbell, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”