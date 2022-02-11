Sandra Mae Frank

The Louisville, Kentucky, native will have three moments in the spotlight during the Super Bowl, including signing the National Anthem as country artist Guyton, 38, sings for fans. Frank will then perform alongside R&B musician Aiko, 33, as she sings “America the Beautiful.” She will cap off her time on the field by backing up Mary Mary.

“The news is out! See you all at #SuperBowl on Feb 13th!” Frank tweeted earlier this month. “Honored to sing in #ASL alongside with @MickeyGuyton and @JheneAiko 🤩🤗With @NAD1880 for their incredible support on this journey!”