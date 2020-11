Bill Hader (Officer Slater)

The Saturday Night Live alum moved on to Barry, The To Do List, The Skeleton Twins, The Mindy Project, Trainwreck, It Chapter Two and Documentary Now! He is also a writer and producer.

The Emmy winner finalized his divorce from writer and director Maggie Carey in 2018. The exes share daughters Hannah, Harper and Hayley. He dated Rachel Bilson from 2019 to 2020.