Jonah Hill (Seth)

The actor has starred in comedies and dramas alike, including Moneyball, 21 Jump Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, Get Him to the Greek, The Sitter and Maniac. He has been nominated for Academy Awards and Golden Globes for his work and is also a director and screenwriter.

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2020 that Hill split from fiancée Gianna Santos one year after getting engaged.