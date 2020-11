Michael Cera (Evan)

Cera built up his résumé with roles on Arrested Development, Juno, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Burning Love, Childrens Hospital, Molly’s Game and Twin Peaks. He made his Broadway debut in 2014 and released his first album, True That, that same year.

Us confirmed in March 2018 that the actor married his longtime girlfriend, Nadine.