Seth Rogen (Officer Michaels)

Rogen continued on the comedic path with Pineapple Express, Neighbors, The Interview, The League, The Disaster Artist, Long Shot and Future Man. He has stepped outside his comfort zone with roles in The Lion King, Steve Jobs and The Green Hornet. In addition to acting, he is known for his credits as a producer, writer and director.

The comedian wed actress Lauren Miller in October 2011.