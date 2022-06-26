Mila and Ashton Join 'The Boys'! See The Most Surprising TV Show Cameos

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and More on ‘The Boys’

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke told Decider that Gal Gadot wasn’t asked to join the June 2022 parody of her star-studded “Imagine” video. “No. No. That would be mean,” he said. “It was more about a superhero created a really unfortunate public celebrity moment and so how could we not use that? We went out to all of our friends, and who was willing to videotape themselves or film themselves with their phone singing ‘Imagine’ and ended up with a pretty funny roster of people.”

The Prime Video series featured Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Rose Byrne, Patton Oswalt and Josh Gad among the celebrities singing the John Lennon hit after a devastating explosion in season 3.