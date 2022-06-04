Charlize Theron

The Atomic Blonde actress appeared in a movie trailer where The Seven defeat supervillain Stormfront, played in the series by Aya Cash and portrayed in the fake film by Theron. Showrunner Eric Kripke explained that executive producer Seth Rogen brought the actress in for the quick role.

“We got Charlize the way we got most of our cameos, which is the rigorous process of whoever returns Seth Rogen’s calls,” Kripke told Decider after the Season 3 premiere aired in June 2022. “They had just made the Long Shot together and she was so sweet and awesome and hilarious and agreed to do it. I actually felt bad because I think she was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll pop in and do a cameo. What is that? A couple hours?’ and then we’re having a suit designed for her. Let’s just go in for fittings, just to show up and be there all day. I hope Seth got her a very expensive thank you gift because we all really owe her for how she helped us out.”