The Most Surprising TV Show Cameos: 'Derry Girls,' 'She-Hulk' and More

Chelsea Clinton

Clinton appeared in the final episode of Derry Girls, which premiered on Netflix in October 2022 alongside the rest of season 3.

Set in present day NYC, the Gutsy star finally receives a letter written by the five Derry Girls that had been lost in the White House mailroom. The note — penned before the season 2 finale, in which the Irish BFFs were hoping to meet Clinton when her parents came to visit Derry, Ireland — featured humorous callouts to the teens’ dynamics.