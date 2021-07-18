Ed Sheeran

Following his 2017 cameo in the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, the “Castle on a Hill” singer told Buzzfeed a year later where he thought his character of a Lannister soldier might have ended up after the conclusion of his singing scene.

“I know what Game of Thrones fans hoped happened to my character,” he told the outlet. “I’m sure they think my character got brutally, brutally murdered, but I think my character is still out there. I think he’s chillin’. It was fun being in Game of Thrones, but I definitely think they should’ve killed me off in the episode. I reckon that probably would’ve been the redemption for people that didn’t like it.”

Sheeran also had quick cameos in Bridget Jones’s Baby, Yesterday, and Amazon’s Modern Love.