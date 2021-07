Gigi Hadid

After Chrissy Teigen announced she was stepping down from her upcoming role in season 2 of Never Have I Ever amid her Courtney Stodden bullying controversy, Hadid stepped in to replace the Cravings author. Hadid ended up voicing the inner thoughts of character Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) because they are “both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols,” she explained in the episode.